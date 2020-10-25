Dhoni vows changes after season of IPL ‘failures’

DUBAI: Three-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings will be forced into major changes after a humiliating defeat to their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, their veteran captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said.

Dhoni’s team suffered a crushing 10-wicket loss in Friday’s clash that is widely considered Indian cricket’s El Clasico drawing a huge TV audience.

Mumbai and Chennai, both huge spenders on international stars, are now at opposite ends of the eight team table. Mumbai are strong candidates for a fifth title while Dhoni’s side are virtually certain to miss the playoffs. And he admitted after an eighth defeat in 11 games that this “hurt”.

Chennai could manage only 114 for nine, a total four-time champions Mumbai chased down in 12.2 overs without losing a wicket.

“Whenever you’re not doing well, there can be a hundred reasons, but one of the main things you ask yourself is whether you’ve played to the potential you’ve got, no matter the conditions,” Dhoni said. “And this year we haven’t. Cumulatively there have been batting failures.”

Chennai have been dubbed “Dad’s Army” by the media because of their use of over-35 players including Dhoni, Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. That will now change.

Dhoni, 39, who retired from international cricket in August, said young players will be blooded for the remaining three games.