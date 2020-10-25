Godfrey preparing Everton debut at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON: Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has been focusing on preparing new signing Ben Godfrey for his full debut at Southampton today (Sunday).

The 22-year-old, a £25million arrival from Norwich, is having to fill in at right-back due to an injury to Seamus Coleman and Jonjoe Kenny not yet being fit. Godfrey replaced Coleman in the 31st minute of last weekend’s Merseyside derby for his first appearance for his new club and coped well with the double threat of Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson.

“Ben played a good game,” Ancelotti said. “After the first 15 minutes of the first half, where he had difficulty, the second half was really better. Also, you have to consider he played against one of the best wingers in the world in Sadio Mane.

“It was not an easy game for him but he was good, in my opinion. We tried him as a right-back this week in some exercises. He has all the qualities to play at right-back. I have no doubts about this and he will play there on Sunday.”