The prime minister has said that the opposition would see a new Imran Khan. He gave this statement right after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held its first protest in Gujranwala. There is a saying that ‘history repeats itself’. There was the time when Imran Khan would gather large numbers of people to win over their hearts and convince them that he would bring a positive change in the country. The claims and promises of turning the country into a welfare state – or Riyasat-e-Madina – went in vain when the poor get even poorer.

The people are fed up of the politics of blame game. They want peace and prosperity. If the government has failed to bring any change in the first two years, the nation cannot expect anything good for the remaining period. It is time that the PM took practical steps to alleviate the suffering of the people.

Prof Imtiaz Ali Jatoi

Larkana