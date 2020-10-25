We have ‘broken the shackles of fear’: Maryam

QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said now was the best time to join her party as it, along with other parties in the PDM, “have broken the shackles of fear”, Geo News reported.

“I feel this is the best time to join the PML-N because PML-N and the parties in PDM have broken the shackles of fear,” Maryam said while addressing party workers, here on Saturday – ahead of the third power show of the 11-party opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM’s), in Quetta on Sunday (today). Her remarks came as PML-Q leader Sheikh Jaffer Mandokhel announced his decision to join the PML-N. “The truth is that despite being banned, Nawaz Sharif is the only Pakistani personality whose voice is echoing all over Pakistan,” said Maryam. She added that the people “can only see the face of one man” they feel could solve their problems.

“Balochistan’s people can understand the frame of mind of our opponents when Pakistani daughters and sisters’ doors are broken into,” Maryam said, recalling the night of her husband’s Safar Awan’s arrest in Karachi.

Reacting to Maryam’s remarks, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz tweeted that “morally bankrupt and absconders from law could not be flag bearers of democracy and leaders of the nation”.

He added that Maryam was “filled with anger and was confused”. Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan “awakened the nation against the corrupt mafia and would not back down from the struggle against corruption”.