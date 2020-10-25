Imran says those living in London cannot fathom poor’s woes

By News Desk

ISAKHEL: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said those who live in palaces in Lahore and get their medical checkups in London cannot understand the difficulties faced by the people living in underprivileged areas like Mianwali.

“Those living in palaces in Lahore and getting their medical checkup in London, when they are chief ministers, cannot feel how the people (of backward areas) live,” he remarked while addressing a ceremony at Isakhel Cadet College, where he was to lay the foundation of different projects and launch work of a knowledge city at Namal Institute.

He said likewise Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Rajanpur and Taunsa were also backward with similar dearth of education, water supply and healthcare facilities.

Prime Minister Khan said the time was not far off when the people would witness Pakistan emerging as one of the “strongest states in the world”.

“When I won my first (National Assembly) seat from Mianwali, I was mocked by some people as to how I would defeat the two old political parties. When I won (2018 general election), they asked how I would make a Naya Pakistan. All this will be done, Insha Allah. You will feel proud as the time is not far. You will just have to wait a bit more. You will see Pakistan to become one of the strongest countries in the world,” he said.

Khan said the people of Mianwali stood by him when no one was with him. They stood by him when it was questioned how a sportsman could do politics. “The people of Isakhel won me my first (assembly) seat for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf,” he recalled.

The Prime Minister, who earlier broke ground of Rs 3.25 billion water supply scheme for the Khattak belt, said it would suffice the water needs of all the union councils of the area except two.

He said during his visits to the region for the last 24 years, most of the applications he had received from the people were related to water, fake FIRs (first information reports) by the powerful against the poor, and shortage of school or girls school teachers, nurses and doctors.

As the doctors were mostly reluctant to be posted in the area, the government would come up with a policy to allow the local hospitals hire their own doctors, instead of waiting to get them from the health department, he added. Similarly, the shortage of girls school teachers would be addressed the same way, he said.

Reiterating his firmness on his decision to nominate Usman Buzdar as Punjab Chief Minister, he said only a person hailing from a backward area could realise the needs and pains of the underdeveloped areas instead of those who lived in palaces at Lahore.

He said the State of Medina was based on two major principles of rule of law and humanity, and Western countries like Denmark, Sweden and Norway achieved prosperity by adhering to the very model.

He said a society could not survive for long where the people rotted in jails for minor thefts while those, who had looted billions, consider themselves untouchable. The major objective of State of Medina, he said, was to uplift the poor and protect them from any exploitation or victimisation by the powerful.

The Prime Minister directed the Inspector General of Punjab Police and other senior officers to keep an eye on the police stations so that the weak people could not be victimised there. “We have to start it from this district.

“The police, and Kutchery and Patwari politics was used to terrorise and force the people to vote for some influential person. I want to liberate you [from this pressure] with no fear of the powerful people,” he said.