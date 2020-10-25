Raoof Hasan made PM’s new aide on information

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Raoof Hasan as his special assistant on information.

According to a Cabinet Division notification issued Friday night, Hasan was appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information in an honorary capacity. He replaces Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, who recently relinquished office. On October 12, Prime Minister Imran Khan had relieved Bajwa of his additional portfolio as the Premier’s aide on information and broadcasting. Bajwa continues working as Chairman of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority.