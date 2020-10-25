Pakistan’s daily Covid cases hit 3-month high

Ag AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday recorded 847 confirmed coronavirus cases — its largest single-day increase in infections since July 31, while deaths remained in the double digits for the fifth consecutive day, official data revealed.

The last time such a spike was recorded on July 31 when more than 900 cases were detected. Data released by the NCOC on Saturday said 12 more people died of Covid-related complications, raising the nationwide death toll to 6,727.

The intensifying cases come amid increasing warnings from government functionaries about the potential threat of a second wave of the coronavirus in the winter months. Prime Minister Imran Khan, planning minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, and others have been urging the public to follow official guidelines to prevent the virus’ spread, to no avail.

The latest update comes a day after health experts told the NCOC that the positivity ratio of Covid-19 cases on average was 40 per cent higher over a four-day period. It was noted that Muzaffarabad, Hyderabad, Karachi and Gilgit had higher positivity ratio than other areas of the country.

During the death analysis, the forum was informed that Pakistan’s current case fertility rate was 2.06 per cent against global 2.72 per cent. Around 71 per cent of total deaths comprise males out of which 76 per cent were over the age of 50 years. The forum will revisit the prevailing Covid-19 situation tomorrow (Monday) to further assess pandemic outbreak situation. Worldwide, the coronavirus situation is also spiraling out of control. The World Health Organisation said the northern hemisphere is facing a crucial moment in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, with too many countries witnessing an exponential increase in coronavirus cases.

“The next few months are going to be very tough and some countries are on a dangerous track,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference on Friday. “Too many countries are seeing an exponential increase in Covid-19 cases and that is now leading to hospitals and intensive care units running close to or above capacity — and we’re still only in October. We urge leaders to take immediate action to prevent further unnecessary deaths.”

The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 42 million people and killed at least 1.1 million since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.