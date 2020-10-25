close
Sun Oct 25, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2020

Man robbing house in guise of woman arrested

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
October 25, 2020

MARDAN: The police arrested a man who allegedly dressed up as a woman, entered a house and looted the inmates at gunpoint, sources said. The sources said that on October 7, Misbahullah, a resident of Garhi Daulatzai, had lodged a report against an unidentified accused for breaking into his house late into the night. He alleged that the accused had dressed up as a woman and took away jewellery from the women at gunpoint. The police formed a team under DSP Sheikh Maltoon Circle Shabbir Ahmad to work out the case. Using scientific techniques and professional skills, the cops started investigating the incident. The police arrested the accused identified as Fawad Khan, a resident of Garhi Ismailzai.

