Sat Oct 24, 2020
October 24, 2020

Judicial officers transferred

National

 
October 24, 2020

The registrar of Peshawar High Court ordered transfer and posting of a number of judicial officers on Friday.

According to a notification, Faqir Jan has been appointed additional registrar of the PHC while Amir Bashir Awan has been posted principal staff officer to the PHC chief justice and Sadiq Shah has been posted personal secretary administration.

A number of session judges and additional session judges were also transferred on Friday. According to a notification, Mohammad Zeb was transferred to Dir, Mohammad Naseem to Mohmand, Hidayatullah Haripur, Farzina Shaid to Kohat, Syed Hamid Qasim to Dera Ismail Khan while Khalid Mohmand was posted as additional member Inspection Team.

