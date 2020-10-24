ICRC rep calls on governor

The head of sub-delegation of International Committee for Red Cross (ICRC), Farrukh Islomov Friday called on Governor Shah Farman here at the Governor’s House.

Both discussed matters pertaining to the provision of the services in the field of medical, said an official handout.

The governor appreciated the role of the ICRC in the provision of the best medical services in the province, especially in the merged tribal districts. Shah Farman hoped the ICRC would continue its support with the same spirit in future.

Lawyers continue strike in Peshawar

The lawyers continued the strike on Friday and boycotted court proceedings on the call of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council to register protest against amendments to the civil law procedure.

The KP Bar Council had first announced a five-day strike from October 17 to 21 against the proposed amendments to the civil law procedures. The protest was later extended till October 27.

The council demanded that its opinions and recommendations should be included in the civil law procedures amendments.

The proceedings at the Peshawar High Court and its subordinate courts could not be held due to the protest of lawyers in Peshawar.

The council in its statement reiterated its stance that the government must consider its recommendations and suggestions while making amendments to the civil law procedures.