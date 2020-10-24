COVID-19 impacts: Private schools seek relief from govt

PESHAWAR: Owners of the private educational institutions have sought relief from the government claiming that Covid-19 have adversely affected the sector.

The demand was made during a meeting of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Standing Committee on Education, which was chaired by the chamber President Sherbaz Bilour here at the Chamber’s House.

Saboor Sethi, chairman of the committee, Secretary Education, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, KP Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Managing Director, Tashfeen Haider and owners of the private schools were present at the meeting.

The owners asked the PSRA to stop actions against the private educational institutions as issuing notice to private educational institutions about hike in fees was a matter of grave concern.

They asked the government to financially support students’ parents, besides funds, which are being utilized on the public sector schools, should be extended to students of the private schools.

The speakers said the Covid-19 was not only affecting the common man but also the private education sector has suffered from the global pandemic.

The owners believed the increase in private schools fees is essential to maintain and run financial affairs and routine expenses of the educational institutions.

They said the administration of the private schools didn’t charge fees during the peak situation of the Covid-19 in the light of Peshawar High court verdict.

But, they alleged the PSRA had launched a crackdown against the private schools in the name of charging additional fees, which was unacceptable to them. The owners also opposed holding the board examination for 8th and 9th grades. Secretary Education, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, said it was the government duty to implement rules and regulations in both public and private educational institutions to promote quality education in the province.