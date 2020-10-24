Providing relief to people agenda of govt: minister

FAISALABAD: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has assigned responsibilities to provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants for controlling inflation and monitoring prices of essential commodities, said Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheeruddin.

During his visit to Sahulat bazaars here on Friday, he checked the availability and quality of sugar, flour, fruits, vegetables, pulses and meat. He said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar was himself monitoring the prices of the items. “Items are available in the markets at a lower price than the general market and the administrative machinery is mobilised to make the markets more accessible to the public,” he said. The provincial minister said that providing relief to the people was an agenda of the government and they would go to the utmost to control the prices. Later, talking to newsmen, the provincial minister said that unjustified increase in prices of essential commodities would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He said that the price control magistrates were active in the markets and bazaars.

The commissioner said that 24 Sahulat Bazaars were functional in the district where continuous monitoring was being carried out to ensure supply of essential commodities to the consumers at discounted rates. He said that sugar was being sold at Rs 85 per kg in the bazaars while a 10kg bag of flour was being sold at Rs 420.

Meanwhile, the provincial minister inspected the fair price shops set up outside superstores on Narwala Road.

POPULATION CONTROL: The Punjab government was taking a number of corrective and administrative measures to curb the rampant population growth, as the country’s development is possible only by maintaining a balance of resources and population. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while presiding over a meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Population Welfare.

MPA Latif Nazar, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed, DDO Population Welfare Tayyaba Azam, Pir Siddiqur Rehman, Maulana Muhammad Hafeez, representatives of NGOs, Family Planning Association and others were present on the occasion.

STATE LAND RETRIEVED: The district administration has retrieved government land and shops worth Rs 800 million from land grabbers at Dougluspura. Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari supervised the marathon operation. He said that the encroachments were cleared by using heavy machinery. He said that the operation was carried out at Douglaspura after the deadline finished, which was given to the residents and shopkeepers earlier. He said that operation was ongoing and no one would be allowed to occupy the government land. Meanwhile Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari sealed Canal Marquee Canal Road for violating anti-Corona SOPs.

APPRECIATION LETTER: The Services and General Administration Department Punjab has sent a letter of appreciation to Assistant Commissioner Sammundri Faisal Sultan for his excellent performance in handling more than 75pc public grievances on the Pakistan Citizens Portal.