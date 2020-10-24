‘Killed dacoits involved in terror activities’

SUKKUR: As many as nine people, including six dacoits, were killed and two others injured in different incidents in the Sukkur region in the last 48 hours.

The Larkana and Khairpur Police, on a tip-off, had gone after some alleged criminals in the Katcha area of Khairpur, and after an exchange of fire, the police killed six most-wanted dacoits on Thursday.

SSP Larkana Masood Bangash said a gang of criminals had attacked his PSO Muzaffar Khalidi and a cop Ehsan Jhatyal, and injured them on Wednesday.

He said in a joint operation, the police had killed six dacoits, identified as Pathan Narijo and Iqbal Narijo with Rs1 million head-money each while others including Rab Nawaz, Ghulam Abbas, Moula Bakhsh Kalihoro, Zahid Narijo and Mallan Sheikh were also among the dead in the limits of Baradi Jatoi Police Station of Khairpur.