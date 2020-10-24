Khurram Dastgir gets bail in two cases

Gujranwala: Courts Friday granted bail to PML-N leader MNA Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan in two different cases.

The MNA and others were booked on charges of violating an agreement regarding the PDM’s public meeting at Gujranwala, holding illegal procession, removing containers from roads and trying to hit cops with his car.

Dastgir appeared before courts and Additional Sessions Judge Arshad Mehmood and Additional Sessions Judge Rai Afzal granted him bail till November 10 and October 26, respectively.

Bandit killed in police ‘encounter’: A robber was killed allegedly in a police encounter in Nowshera Virkan on Friday.

According to police, three bandits snatched a motorcycle from a citizen and police parties established temporary check posts to arrest the gunmen.

At one check post the cops signaled the gunmen to stop but they opened fire at the police.

The police retaliated and one of the bandits identified as Ansar was found dead.

Reportedly, the robber was wanted by police in dozens of dacoity, theft and kidnapping cases.

ACE DETAINS THREE OFFICIALS: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) teams arrested three government officials, including a police sub-inspector receiving bribe from citizens.

According to ACE Regional Director Rai Naeem Ullah Bhatti, on the complaints of citizens Anti-Corruption Establishment Gujranwala Circle Officer arrested Satellite Town police SI Liaqat Ali who received Rs10,000 from a citizen.

Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption Establishment Circle Officer Narowal arrested wildlife senior clerk Uzman and Chowkidar Ali Raza when they were receiving Rs 5,000 from a citizen.