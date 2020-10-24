close
Sat Oct 24, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2020

Girl abducted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2020

DASKA: A girl was abducted in the limits of Bombanwala police on Friday. The daughter of Sajjad was present at her home, when accused Arbaz and his two accomplices arrived and kidnapped her. Police have registered a case.

MAN BOOKED: City police Friday booked a man on charges of harbouring a proclaimed offender (PO). On a tip-off, police raided the house of Waqas to arrest PO Fahid Khan, but Waqas had alerted the PO before the arrival of police and he fled the scene. The police booked Waqas.

