Anti-smog bodies constituted for rural areas

LALAMUSA: Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Nazakat Ali Friday said anti-smog bodies had been constituted for rural areas on the directions of the Punjab government. Chairing an agricultural advisory committee meeting, the ADCR said the relevant lumbardar, field assistant of agriculture department and two representatives of farmers are including in the committee of a village to create awareness among farmers about smog. The ADCR was briefed that seven smog guidelines violators have been booked and 324,000 big and 63,505 small cattle have been vaccinated. The body was told that four people have been booked on charges of violating the price of fertilizers. The ADCR ordered Rs 50,000 fine on fertilizers price violators. Additional Deputy Director Dr Saeed, Deputy Director Agriculture extension Dr Irfanullah Waraich, Deputy Director Water Management Sher Agfan, Deputy Director Livestock Dr Rizwan, General Secretary Farmer Board Riaz Ahmed Gondal and other members were also present on the occasion.