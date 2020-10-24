No one can occupy Sindh’s islands: Murad

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said the PIDA Presidential Ordinance was illegal and unconstitutional, as the islands were the properties of the province and no one could occupy them.

While addressing the Sindh High Court Bar Association, Sukkur, the chief minister said protests would be continued until the Presidential Ordinance was withdrawn by the government. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also rejected the PIDA ordinance. He said if the ordinance would not be reverted by the federal government, then it would be nullified by the Senate. While talking to lawyers, he requested them to stand up with the provincial government for the restoration of the Constitution despite political differences.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said the provincial government had written a letter to the federal government to withdraw the PIDA Presidential Ordinance to acquire Karachi’s islands. He said the federal government did not inform the Sindh government about the acquisition of the islands and wanted to occupy them through administrative powers of the bureaucracy. The Sindh chief minister said the PPP leaders had not been trying to escape from accountability but asking for an unbiased one. He said PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah was in custody of the NAB for the last one year but nothing had yet been proven against him. He said the PPP is not afraid of NAB cases. For getting support from the lawyers’ fraternity, Murad Ali Shah announced that the Sindh government was ready to provide land for the lawyers’ residential societies but a ban was imposed by the Supreme Court. He said PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other opposition leaders have been arrested on the plea of fake NAB cases, while federal ministers had got exemptions. He said former president Asif Ali Zardari in his tenure had never used NAB for squeezing the opposition, saying not a single democratic person could support the NAB law.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said three provinces of Pakistan were being run from Islamabad and now the Centre had attempted to run Sindh like the other provinces and he was also threatened of being dragged into a contempt of court case. He said the institutions should act according to the role given in the parameters of the Constitution. He said in the 2018 general elections, the PPP got much more seats than the past elections. He said the PTI government could not deliver to the people in the last two years of its tenure. Meanwhile, the Sindh chief minister inaugurated Begum Nusrat Bhutto Woman University, Sukkur, and said the girls of this region could receive their higher education at their home place.