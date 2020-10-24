KP Opp demands probe into BRT, Covid-19 spending

PESHAWAR: The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and official expenditure on Covid-19 treatment echoed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday as the opposition leader demanded the constitution of a parliamentary committee to probe the issues.

Opposition leader Muhammad Akram Khan Durrani on a point of order sought the details of government expenditure on corona patients in the province.

Referring to the statement of Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), he said the nation should be informed how much money was spent on the treatment of Covid-19 patents.

He said a responsible officer had said that Rs2.5 million per patient had been spent on the treatment of a corona patient.

“How come such a huge amount was spent on a patient suffering from Covid-19 as the disease has no vaccine or other expensive medicines,” he posed a question,

He added. “My son and a cousin also suffered from corona and we got them treated at home.”

Durrani said that the chief minister should constitute a parliamentary committee consisting of both treasury and opposition members and invite the health department authorities to brief the committee.

He added that they should be informed that how much money was spent on corona patients in the province as the public exchequer belonged to the people of the province and its judicious use was the responsibility of the government.

Durrani said there were rumours that the relatives of some people who died of some other complications were asked that their names would be included in the Covid-19 patients for which they would be paid.

He also complained the owners of private educational institutions were charging the students full fee despite the fact only one class a week was arranged for the students.

The government should take notice as to why private schools were charging a full monthly fee for arranging one class per week and if the corona threat still existed then how it could be avoided on the day classes were arranged, he asked.

The opposition leader once again raised the issue of BRT, saying fire erupted in the buses and the service was suspended.

“The government would have to repay the loans in dollars which increased the volume of foreign loans taken for BRT,” he said

He demanded a parliamentary commission to probe how much funds were spent on the project and why low quality buses were purchased two years before completion of the project.

The House adopted with majority a resolution condemning the former prime minister’s video link address to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public meeting at Gujranwala.

The resolution moved by Rabia Basri of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said the ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif had used harsh language against the institutions and such practice should be stopped.

Institutions were also targetted in the Karachi public meeting that was why steps for avoiding such practices should be taken so that enemies of Pakistan were not given the opportunity to harm our institutions, the resolution added.

Through a call-attention notice, Sumera Khatoon drew the attention of the House towards traffic mess on Jamrud Road and Hayatabad Road due to heavy vehicles.

She demanded the government to complete the Northern Bypass and Ring Road projects at the earliest to ease the traffic flow.

Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai supported the suggestion of expediting work on the Ring Road and Northern Bypass.

He clarified that the issue of fire eruption in BRT buses had been resolved and the service would resume from today (October 24).

The House unanimously passed the KP Public-Private Partnership Bill, 2020 before Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani adjourned the session for Monday at 2pm.