Senate chairman asks govt to table islands bill on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday asked the government to lay the Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance 2020 (PIDA) in the Senate on Monday as the joint opposition again stormed out of the House to protest against not tabling it after having been promulgated quietly on September 2.

The government came under fire again for the recent increases in prices of 96 key medicines, including life-saving drugs and was questioned on the logic to fight smuggling of medicines and black-marketing. The government defended it by saying that it was necessary to ensure medicines availability and continuation of production of medicines which were not viable for pharma companies due to their very low price.

The direction from the chair on the ordinance came after former chairman Senate Raza Rabbani raised the issue in the House under his calling attention notice and also questioned the legal status of the CPEC Authority and its functions, following the lapse of the related ordinance on February 5 this year. He said when State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan informed the chair that the notice might not be taken up, as Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had requested its deferment for he was chairing an NCOC meeting. Rabbani pointed out that the notice was running since the last session and it was listed on the agenda after the chair’s intervention. The veteran lawmaker insisted it is the question of legality of the CPEC Authority, having massive funds and a big number of employees at its disposal and asked why the government is running away from the parliament in relation to major issues. The future and function of the CPEC Authority lies with the ordinance.

Likewise, he contended that the breach of privilege of the legislature and its members are being committed with each passing day by not laying the PIDA Ordinance. He urged the chair to refer this matter to the Privilege Committee, if it is not laid by Monday. He pointed out that the Sindh High Court had raised the islands matter, but the parliament is not being given the opportunity. Then he urged the opposition senators to stage a token walk-out.

On their return, Ali Muhammad said the CPEC is the country’s flagship project and belongs to the state and not any political party. He assured the House that nothing would be done in violation of the law and the Constitution. He said the minister for planning would talk on this in the House. The minister said that within 120 days as per Article 89 of the Constitution, the PIDA Ordinance would be laid in the House.

Then he noted that in response to the federal government’s communication on July 2, the Sindh government had written to the Centre that the provincial cabinet would spare land for the development of the project but it was conditioned with safeguarding the rights of fishermen and local population while carrying out development activities on the islands. To this, Rabbani rose to point out that all this would be subject to thrashing out of terms and conditions, whereas in the darkness of night of September 2, the ordinance was promulgated without taking the provincial government into confidence. The details, he noted, were not shared with the media, as if these pertained to Kahuta site plan.

After this, the provincial government, he noted, withdrew the letter it had written to the federal government. He feared that the government could bring the ordinance after mandatory 120 days, as the resolution of disapproval, already submitted by them, would not remain effective. He noted that there were rulings of the NA speaker and the Senate chairman as well as of the superior courts that the ordinance would be laid on the first day of the session of either the NA or the Senate.

Leader of the House Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem said there is a clear division in the country with eleven parties’ circus on one side with different narratives and slogans while on the other, Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting other challenges posed to the country. He said the prime minister is leading Pakistan to economic stability while the opposition is resorting to unrest and confusion, which serves the enemy’s interests.

PML-N Senator Abdul Qayyum, who was chairing the session at that time, noted that Pakistan is faced with internal and external threats and this underscores the need for national unity. “Therefore, all matters, including islands in Sindh and Balochistan should be settled amicably. The minister for Interior and the minister for Defence should brief the House on the nature of threats and steps the government is taking in this context,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was criticized by the opposition senators for gesturing to the opposition by toughing his face during his address at a recent Tiger Force convention. “It is a disgrace to the office of the prime minister. It would have been better for him to make this gesture for fighting inflation. Sadly, his entire attention is focused on cornering the opposition and not even half of it on controlling prices of commodities,” said Senator Asif Kirmani of the PML-N, speaking on a matter of public importance.

JUI-F Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman claimed that though there was no Qadiyani in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamir district but just ahead of elections in the region, the ECP list was issued, which carried names of 19 Qadiyanis.

Senator Muhammad Akram of the National Party raised the issue of the strike of fishermen of Jewani and Gwadar against the big fishing trawlers, snatching from them their livelihood. Despite paying fees to the AIOU, scores of students in Balochistan were deprived of online education in the absence of electricity and internet. PPP Senator Sassui Palijo claimed that the price hike would take this government down soon.