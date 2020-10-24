Construction up to 100 meters along Ring Road banned

RAWALPINDI: The 50th meeting of the Governing Body of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) chaired by Chairman

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza here on Friday banned commercial constructions up to 100 meters along the Rawalpindi Ring Road.

The Governing Body also approved new housing schemes rules to facilitate the housing sector, says a press release.

Formulation of Peri-Urban Structure Plan in all tehsils of Rawalpindi District except Rawalpindi Tehsil was also approved. According to the plan, zones will be allocated for land use in each tehsil so that any developer can know in which zone he/she will be able to carry out development activities.

The Governing Body discussed various issues of Gulraiz Housing Scheme such as graveyard etc. In order to decide which institution will do the anti-encroachment or development work on this land, a five-member technical committee was constituted under the supervision of MPA PP-13 Haji Amjad Mehmood Chaudhry, which will prepare its report within 15 days.

Various posts and re-adjustments were also approved. The governing body rejected Hailey water works auction agenda of Wasa and suggested that it should be further improved.

Director General RDA gave a detailed briefing on the agenda items. The chairman thanked all the members who attended the meeting.