Sat Oct 24, 2020
October 24, 2020

Train services suspended after derailment

SUKKUR: The locomotives of the Awami Express bound from Rawalpindi to Karachi had derailed at Khairpur Railway Station.

No human loss was reported as emergency staff from Rohri Railway Station had reached on the spot and restored the traffic after two hours. Meanwhile, due to the derailment, the train services at up and down tracks were suspended during the process.

