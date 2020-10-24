Geo reporter Ali Imran goes missing

KARACHI: Geo News reporter Ali Imran went missing on Friday evening. According to family sources, Ali Imran had gone to nearby bakery but did not return home. He told the family he would return in half an hour, but did not return despite passage of many hours, added the family members.

The family said the police authorities were informed that Ali Imran had gone missing.

The Geo News administration said Karachi police chief and DIG East had been informed about disappearance of reporter Ali Imran.