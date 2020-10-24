NCOC meeting: Average COVID-19 positive cases increase on fifth consecutive day

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday apprised that on average, 40 percent higher Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the past four days, making the fifth continuous day with the same trend, while the ratio of deaths also increased during the course.

The Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, was briefed during a meeting by the health officials about recent increase of positive coronavirus cases, increase of number of hospital admissions and increase of number of deaths. They said Karachi, Hyderabad, Muzafarabad and Gilgit have the higher ratio of Covid-19 positive cases along with other areas of the country, adding that the hospital admissions were also on an increase, particularly in Punjab. “There is an increase in the number of critical patients in hospitals,” it added. The chief secretary Punjab updated the meeting with the latest data of his province as the ratio of death was 1.6 percent on September 01 that at present had reached six percent. Moreover, the ratio of Covid-19 positive cases in Punjab had also increased from 0.92 percent to 1.33 percent. During the analysis, the meeting was informed that Pakistan’s current case fertility rate was 2.06 percent against global 2.72 percent. Around 71 percent of total deaths comprised males out of which 76 percent were above the age of 50 years. The NCOC would sit again on next Monday to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation to further assess the outbreak of the pandemic.