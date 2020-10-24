Industrialisation top priority, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Aqeel Karim Dhedhi Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

The prime minister said revival of industrial process in the country, especially providing all possible facilities to small and medium enterprises, was the top priority of the government, which would not only accelerate the economic process, but also create jobs and wealth for the youth.

Aqeel Karim Dhedhi thanked the prime minister for his personal interest in promoting industries and said the government's efforts and policies to promote business and industrial processes had restored the confidence of the business community.

The prime minister also met with the PTI members of National Assembly and Sindh Assembly.

The delegation included MNAs Aftab Siddiqui, Ataullah and Sindh Assembly members Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman and Ashraf Qureshi.

Federal Minister Asad Umar, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail were also present. Issues related to Sindh and development projects came under discussion.

The meeting also considered progress on the K4 and KCR projects.