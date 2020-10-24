Bottas fastest ahead of Hamilton in Portuguese GP practice

PORTIMAO, Portugal: Valtteri Bottas topped the times ahead of Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton in a one-two finish for Mercedes in Friday’s opening practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Finn Bottas maintained a habit that has seen him enjoy being ‘fastest on Friday’, but not always with success on the following days, as he clocked a best lap of one minute and 18.410 seconds at the Algarve International Circuit 15 kilometres inland from the coastal town of Portimao.

That lap was enough to lift him three-tenths of a second clear of six-time world champion and Mercedes teammate Hamilton, who this weekend is seeking to overtake Michael Schumacher and claim a record 92nd GP victory.