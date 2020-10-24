close
Sat Oct 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 24, 2020

DC Vehari facilitates disabled student of grade 9

National

 
October 24, 2020

BUREWALA: The Deputy Commissioner Vehari , Capt (retd) Waqas Rasheed, on Friday gave books and a wheelchair to a disabled student of grade 9.The DC also ordered transport and tutorial facilities for Rashid Masood of Colony Road, Mohalla Mohammadi, Mailsi. On the occasion, the DC said special children required our special attention to make them productive members of society. He said such children are not inferior to other children in any way. CEO Education Vehari Hafiz Muhammad Qasim and Deputy Director Social Welfare were also present on the occasion.

Latest News

More From Pakistan