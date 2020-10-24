DC Vehari facilitates disabled student of grade 9

BUREWALA: The Deputy Commissioner Vehari , Capt (retd) Waqas Rasheed, on Friday gave books and a wheelchair to a disabled student of grade 9.The DC also ordered transport and tutorial facilities for Rashid Masood of Colony Road, Mohalla Mohammadi, Mailsi. On the occasion, the DC said special children required our special attention to make them productive members of society. He said such children are not inferior to other children in any way. CEO Education Vehari Hafiz Muhammad Qasim and Deputy Director Social Welfare were also present on the occasion.