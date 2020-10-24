Experts ponder ways to mitigate economic impact of Covid-19

Islamabad: International technical experts joined high-level federal and provincial government official here on Friday for a discussion on ways to improve public spending on health, explore alternative financing mechanisms to enhance revenue generating capacity, reprioritise health budgets, and take measures to revive the economy.

The occasion was an international consultative meeting on â€˜Economic aspects of COVID-19 in Pakistan.â€™ Organised by the Health Services Academy, the Ministry of National Health Services, and the Population Think Tank, the meeting featured sharing of evidence and efforts to mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19 on Pakistanâ€™s economy. The PMâ€™s Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar highlighted governmentâ€™s response to COVID-19. She elaborated how an immediate financial protection mechanism was developed for the very poor and those working in the informal sector.

Dr. Shabnum Sarfraz, Member Social Sector and Devolution, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, said her ministry promptly established a coordination mechanism of foreign assistance to contain the impact of COVID-19. Dr. Awad Mataria from the World Health Organisation highlighted the need for transforming health financing mechanisms and need for different funding strategies to make money available for health in times of need.

Eazaz Aslam Dar, Additional Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, discussed the health budget allocation and expenditures and difficulties in the processes that may result in underutilization of services or lapses in funds due to lack of absorptive capacity.

Dr. Ali Hamandi from the World Bank called for creating fiscal space for health and the importance of overall conducive economic environment in which more funds can be mobilized for health. Dr. Zulfiqar A. Bhutta, an international public health expert, presented multi-country evidence about the direct and indirect socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.