3,384 martyred in terror incidents since 2015, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed Friday that from January 01, 2015 to September 13, 2020, as many as 3,384 persons were martyred, including 1,457 belonging to the law-enforcement agencies and 1,927 others in acts of terrorism in the country.

During the question hour, this information was shared, and it was revealed that these causalities occurred in 3,990 terrorist incidents.

The House was also told that 17 federal and 14 provincial agencies were working to control drug smuggling in the country. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said intelligence network of ANF had been expanded inside main cities to locate and apprehend drug smugglers.

Senator Abdul Qayyum of the PML-N said that there was a need to look into the fact that so many agencies were operational, but the menace of smuggling and drug trafficking increased across Pakistan.