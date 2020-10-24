â€˜Killed dacoits involved in terror activitiesâ€™

SUKKUR: As many as nine people, including six dacoits, were killed and two others injured in different incidents in the Sukkur region in the last 48 hours. The Larkana and Khairpur Police, on a tip-off, had gone after some alleged criminals in the Katcha area of Khairpur, and after an exchange of fire, the police killed six most-wanted dacoits on Thursday. SSP Larkana Masood Bangash said a gang of criminals had attacked his PSO Muzaffar Khalidi and a cop Ehsan Jhatyal, and injured them on Wednesday.

He said in a joint operation, the police had killed six dacoits, identified as Pathan Narijo and Iqbal Narijo with Rs1 million head-money each while others including Rab Nawaz, Ghulam Abbas, Moula Bakhsh Kalihoro, Zahid Narijo and Mallan Sheikh were also among the dead in the limits of Baradi Jatoi Police Station of Khairpur.

The police official said the dacoits were involved in heinous crimes and wanted in various cases at different police stations of Larkana and Khairpur, while the police also recovered rocket launchers, G-3 rifles, hand grenades, anti-aircraft guns and other ammunition from the possession of the deceased. The IGP Sindh announced a reward of Rs5 million for the police party.

Meanwhile, SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi said the dacoits were involved in terror activities, disturbing law and order situation, kidnappings for ransom, extortion and robbery on highway.

Meanwhile, a woman and her alleged boyfriend were killed by her husband after being declared â€˜Karo Kariâ€™ in village Muhammad Nawaz Deenari near Gharhi Yaseen in Shikarpur on Friday. The police said the accused Munir Deenari shot dead his wife Nazira and her paramour Ehsan for having alleged relations. Later, the accused surrendered at a police station after killing them and confessed to the crime.

Reports said over a domestic issue in Khairpur Nathanshah, a man fired to kill his wife Seema Leghari but his one-year-old daughter Muskan Leghari unfortunately got shot and was killed on the spot. The police shifted the body and injured to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities but failed to arrest the accused.