Sat Oct 24, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
October 24, 2020

Anti-smog bodies constituted

National

Our Correspondent Â 
October 24, 2020

LALAMUSA: Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Nazakat Ali on Friday said anti-smog bodies had been constituted for rural areas on the directions of the Punjab government. The ADCR said the relevant â€˜Lumbardarâ€™, field assistant of agriculture department and two representatives of the farmers were included in the committee of a village to create awareness about smog.

