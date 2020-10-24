Bail of Rana Sana, Safdar extended

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday extended until 26 October the interim bail of PML-N leaders Capt Safdar (retd) and Rana Sanaullah in the NAB office clash case.Advocate Farhad Ali Shah, counsel for both accused, completed his arguments on the bail case after which the court adjourned the hearing while directing the prosecutor to extend his arguments on the next hearing.Both the accused appeared before the court and marked their attendance.