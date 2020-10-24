close
Sat Oct 24, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
October 24, 2020

29 FIRs of power theft lodged by Lesco

National

Our Correspondent Â 
October 24, 2020

LAHORE: Under its campaign against theft of electricity, Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) on Friday lodged 29 FIRs and issued detection bill of 75,319 units. According to an official of Lesco, during checking, the raiding teams found various irregularities, including direct supply, in the areas of Sanda, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Bund Road, Rachna Town, Faizpur, Shahdara, Jia Musa, Amin Park, Karim Park, Qila Muhammadi, Bilal Gunj, Sheranwala Gate, Shahalam Gate, Chahmiran, Burj Attari and GT Road. discrepancies.

