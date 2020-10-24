close
Sat Oct 24, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
October 24, 2020

Lesco contempt plea against CS dismissed

National

LAHORE: The LHC Friday dismissed as withdrawn a contempt petition moved by LESCO against the Punjab chief secretary and directed both sides to resolve the issue amicably.

The LESCO, through its lawyer, pleaded that earlier the court had directed the chief secretary to hold talks with its officials to find a way out of transferring government land to it for setting up grid stations. However, it said, the chief secretary did not even initiate the process of negotiations which according to the petitioner, amounted to contempt of court. During the hearing, Justice Ayesha A Malik wondered that how the LESCO could file a contempt petition against the chief secretary. A contempt petition is not maintainable in the present case, she added.

