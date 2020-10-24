KP CM Mahmood Khan inaugurates 132 KV grid station in Bajaur

KHAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inaugurated 132 KV grid station and performed the groundbreaking of a sub-jail in Bajaur tribal district on Friday.

He also addressed a gathering of tribal elders at Khar, district headquarters of Bajaur, during his one day visit to the district.

The chief minister made it clear that the KP government was aware of the problems of the tribal areas and taking pragmatic steps to resolve their problems. He said the matter of exemption from tax for an additional five years to tribal districts had been taken up with Prime Minister Imran Khan and efforts were underway for establishing the border markets in tribal areas.

Mahmood Khan said the legislation had been done to protect the rights of the tribal people over their mineral resources. Talking about the important initiatives in the higher education sector, he said a scheme had been included in the developmental programme for the establishment of 15 degree colleges in the tribal districts.

He asked the Board of Revenue to submit proposals for the establishment of another sub-division in Bajaur. Flaying the alliance of the opposition PDM alliance, the chief minister accused its leaders of having plundered the country. He believed the PDM leaders had come together to defend their corrupt practices after the prime minister refused to give them any concession.