WHO mission shares findings on Pakistan’s response to COVID-19

Islamabad: The PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan chaired a debriefing session for a World Health Organization (WHO) mission from the Eastern Mediterranean Region here on Friday.

The mission, which is visiting Pakistan from October 14-24, reviewed lessons learnt from Pakistan’s COVID-10 response with a focus on areas such as surveillance, point of entry, risk communication, community engagement, and continuity of essential health services.

The mission presented its findings and appreciated the response of the federal and provincial government to effectively containing the COVID-19 outbreak. The WHO Head of Mission Dr. Palitha Mahipala was also present.

Dr. Faisal appreciated the efforts of the WHO mission and the WHO Country Office in identifying gaps and recommendations in suggested areas of International Health Regulations 2005.