SPFL seeks power to decide outcomes if Covid halts season

EDINBURGH: Scottish clubs are being asked again to consider giving the league board powers to determine the fate of the season should the pandemic prevent completion.

The proposal was rejected in July but the Scottish Professional Football League believes some clubs have reconsidered their position and has launched a survey of all 42 members in order to elicit views.

Clubs will be asked how many matches they think should have to be played before final placings can be decided rather than a season being declared void.

Members will also be asked whether league games should be routinely forfeited if a club cannot fulfil a fixture, as happens in the Betfred Cup. This can only happen for league games if a disciplinary process finds clubs guilty of breaching protocols. Last season was curtailed after a controversial vote of all members, with the decision unsuccessfully challenged in court by relegated Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer. Rangers also launched a failed bid to instigate an independent investigation into the process.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “The fact that our rules did not expressly cover the situation where a season must be curtailed with a number of matches remaining to be played caused a great deal of uncertainty and delay in reaching a resolution last season. No-one wants to see that repeated.

“Many of our clubs support the principle of drawing up a set of protocols long before we get to the situation where league positions understandably influence the individual approach of clubs to these difficult situations.

“Given the ongoing challenges caused to sport worldwide by Covid-19, several clubs have now indicated they have changed their position.

“The board wishes to establish if a sufficient number of clubs now wish to revisit this issue, so we can significantly reduce the uncertainty and division that arose towards the end of last season.”

Doncaster added: “If there is sufficient support to secure an amendment to the SPFL rules, then all clubs will know well in advance of any need to curtail the season what the outcome will be – so far as concerns league positions, promotion, relegation, play-offs, fees and qualification for UEFA competitions