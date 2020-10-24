Change in panel probing Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims

LONDON: The chairman of the National Asian Cricket Council has voluntarily stepped down from the panel convened to investigate claims of institutional racism at Yorkshire by former spinner Azeem Rafiq.

Rafiq, a former England Under-19 and Yorkshire T20 captain, has made a series of alarming allegations about his experiences at the county, which he told ESPNcricinfo last month left him “on the brink of suicide”.

An inquiry commissioned by Yorkshire is under way but the Headingley club announced that Gulfraz Riaz will assist the investigation as a witness only, with Mesba Ahmed, vice-chairman of the NACC, joining the existing committee.

Dr Samir Pathak, the group’s chair, said: “I would like to thank Gulfraz for his assistance.

“The investigation team have been in regular contact with Mr Rafiq’s legal counsel and understand that he will be in a position to provide a statement to the investigation by the 6 November.

“The process of contacting potential witnesses and agreeing a timetable of interviews is in progress. “Both the investigation team and the panel are aware that this is a difficult time for all parties and are determined that the investigation will be concluded before the end of the year.”

The panel’s brief is to “address directly the specific complaints” made by Rafiq but also to more broadly review and advise on the club’s internal policies relating to discriminatory behaviour “thoroughly and with urgency”.