Night workers deserve better pay and conditions: TUC

LONDON: Unions are calling for better pay and conditions for night workers amid warnings that many earn low wages and are employed on insecure contracts.

The TUC said there were 1.8 million key workers who regularly work nights -- half the UK’s total -- including carers, nurses and other NHS staff, with one in three paid less than £10 an hour. Many key workers who keep vital services going overnight are undervalued and often employed on low pay and insecure contracts, said the union organisation.

Care workers are more likely to work night shifts than other professions, with many on zero-hours contracts, said the report. The TUC said the government must use its long-awaited employment Bill to “level up” conditions for workers in this sector, including banning zero-hours contracts.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Working through the night is tough, especially in the middle of a global pandemic. We all owe Britain’s night workers a huge debt for keeping the country running while we are asleep.

“It is not right that so many of those who work overnight, especially in key sectors like care, are on low pay and insecure contracts. The government must ensure that all night workers are treated with dignity at work. “That means levelling up working conditions and pay and ensuring people are given proper notice of their shifts, and it means honouring the promise to increase the minimum wage that would benefit over two million key workers.” A government spokesman said: “We are incredibly grateful for the tireless efforts of all our key workers in the fight against coronavirus, particularly those who provide invaluable work at unsociable hours. “Our National Living Wage has delivered the fastest pay rise for the lowest earners in 20 years, with this year’s increase being the biggest cash increase ever -- putting an additional £930 into the pockets of over two million of the UK’s lowest paid.”