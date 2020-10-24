Balochistan urges PDM to postpone rally over virus fears

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani on Friday urged opposition parties to postpone their planned Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Quetta tomorrow as the gathering may contribute to a surge in the province’s Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said political leaders should show “responsible behaviour” during a natural calamity or a pandemic and they should join hands with the government to ensure Pakistan is safe from a second wave of the pandemic.

He appealed to political leaders to prioritise the people as the coronavirus has negatively impacted the national economy. “We cannot afford to have a second wave of the virus — which is more dangerous as compared to first wave,” Shahwani added.

The spokesman expressed regret over people ignoring safety precautions and said the public’s “irresponsible and lax behavior” was behind the rapid surge in the Covid-19 cases. He called on the media to spread awareness regarding the dangers of a second wave.

He also urged the people to cooperate with the government in the fight against an expected second wave of coronavirus. “The people should be careful for themselves and loved ones. This disease [coronavirus] does not come home unless you go out and contract it,” he said. A day earlier, Shahwani called on the PDM to reconsider holding rallies after the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) issued a terror alert about the possibility of terror attacks in Peshawar and Quetta. On Friday, Shahwani said the venue for the October 25 PDM rally in Quetta has been changed due to security concerns.