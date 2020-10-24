Imran willing to meet Boris for Nawaz’s repatriation

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he is willing to visit London and meet his British counterpart Boris Johnson to ensure Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is repatriated to Pakistan.

He made the remarks during an interview with a private television channel on Friday. The Prime Minister said he was ready to visit United Kingdom to meet Johnson to bring back Sharif -- if needed. Sharif has been convalescing in London since November.

Last month, the federal cabinet announced that Sharif would be brought back from London with Prime Minister Khan vowing the government would use all legal options for the purpose.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that Islamabad High Court (IHC) on September 16 released a detailed verdict over its decision to issue an arrest warrant of the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) leader Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier in the day, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the government had requested the British government to take action as per law of the land. He told reporters that Nawaz Sharif must return to the country and face the cases pending against him in the court.

And information minister Shibli Faraz said Sharif would “hopefully” be brought back from London by January 15 as optimum legal and diplomatic efforts were under way. “I assure you, by the Grace of Allah Almighty, by January 15 Nawaz Sharif will be in any jail of Pakistan. We are fully active to bring him back to find out how he made his assets and took the money abroad,” Faraz said while addressing a news conference.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would never spare those who “looted” the nation’s money, adding: “Not only will the looters be taken to task in courts, but the plundered money will also be recovered.”

The government, he said, would never let the children of the Sharif family remain comfortably abroad after making “trillions of rupees assets” through “illegal means”. He said Sharif and his family members had been talking about the issues of the poor and termed it “hypocrisy”.

Elaborating the government efforts for repatriation of the PML-N supremo, the minister said: “Although at present no extradition treaty exists with the United Kingdom, we are in touch with the UK government through diplomatic channels to use all available legal means in this regard.”