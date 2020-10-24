Pakistan remains on FATF’s grey list for now

PARIS: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday announced that Pakistan will continue to remain on its “increased monitoring list” -- more commonly known its grey list -- after citing it has completed 21 out of 27 of the body’s recommendations to curtail money laundering and terror financing.

FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer, addressing a webinar to announce the decisions taken by the plenary in its three-day meeting period, said the forum decided that Pakistan “needs to do more” when it comes to fulfilling the requirements set out by the task force. It was acknowledged that of the 27 conditions that were put forth to Pakistan, 21 have been fulfilled.

The next plenary will now be held in February 2021, and the country has that long to make progress on the last six measures. To a question, Dr Pleyer said once the remaining six conditions are fulfilled, an “onsite visit” will be approved under which a team from the FATF will visit the country for the next review. “Our discussions are confidential, and the members decided by consensus that Pakistan needs to complete these six items for an onsite visit to be granted.

“As soon as the plenary decides that Pakistan has completed all the 27 items, then an onsite visit will be made. After that, it will be decided whether the country will be allowed to exit the grey list or not.”

Reacting to the decision, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said Pakistan has achieved “impressive progress on its FATF action plan”. In a tweet, he said “21 out of 27 action items now stand cleared. Remaining 6 rated as partially complete”.

He added that within a year, the country progressed from five to 21 out of 27 completed items. “FATF acknowledged that any blacklisting is off the table now.”

“Instead of the current action plan, discussions remained focused on how Pakistan can be facilitated for our upcoming second evaluation (MER), due mid next year,” he said. “I congratulate our federal and provincial teams who have worked day and night even during the pandemic to ensure this turn around.”

Ahead of the plenary, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said India will not succeed in its sordid designs to push Pakistan into the blacklist, state-run Radio Pakistan quoted him as saying in a news conference.

Qureshi asked the FATF forum to positively respond to the significant progress made by Pakistan to comply with its action plan. He said out of 27 actionable points, Pakistan has shown “100 per cent progress” on twenty one. Progress has also been made to meet the remaining six points, he added.

The minister said the world also recognises the steps taken by the government including legislative and administrative measures to check terror financing and money laundering.

The plenary was earlier scheduled in June but got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In February, the FATF plenary granted Pakistan a grace period of four months to complete its 27-point action plan against money-laundering and terror financing (ML&TF) after it noted that the country was compliant on 14 points. Pakistan was placed on the grey list in June 2018.