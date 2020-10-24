Gold rates down Rs350/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs350/tola to Rs115,350/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Friday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs300 to Rs98,894.

In the international market, gold prices dropped $4 to $1,912/ounce. Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,240/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,063.10.