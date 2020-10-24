ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said he was willing to go to the United Kingdom if the need arose and talk to the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for deportation of former prime minister and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.



In an interview with a private TV channel, Imran said an irrefutable evidence had been found against Shahbaz Sharif. He said none would get NRO while the opposition was trying to pressurise the military and the judiciary to secure it.

“All enemies of Pakistan are with the opposition, including Israel and India,” he added. Imran noted that unfortunately the judiciary always sided with Nawaz Sharif.

“In India, this rat Nawaz Sharif is being made a hero,” he added. Imran said he had pleaded the Lahore High Court (LHC) to secure a bail bond of Rs7 billion from Nawaz Sharif but the judiciary did not listen and let him go on the guarantee of Shahbaz Sharif.

“I will not give NRO. Be ready for everything, including elections, as in that case we will return with a clear majority,” he maintained. Referring to the opposition, he said even if fugitives praised him, he would consider it an insult.

“Unfortunately, people in Pakistan only come to power to build properties. I think loyalty should be for the manifesto, not for power,” he said.

Imran said Ishaq Dar was chased out of Pakistan by the then prime minister. He said one of Shahbaz Sharif’s sons escaped, while Nawaz Sharif's two sons were also on the run. “When you ask them why their sons ran away, they say they are British citizens. The sons own properties worth billions of rupees,” he said.

Regarding the opposition leaders, the prime minister said, "I know all of them from what they have become. Their point agenda is to put pressure on Imran Khan to spare them. I had predicted this ten years ago. After becoming prime minister, I also spoke of their unity while addressing the nation,” he continued.

"When corrupt people are asked to answer questions about their assets or the Panama Leaks, they try to put pressure and say they are above the law.” Referring to Shahbaz Sharif, Imran said he would not have returned from London but he returned home because of the coronavirus. “We have found such evidence against Shahbaz Sharif that he will not be able to escape now. All these evidences of money laundering are in the form of documents,” he noted.

"We are trying to build a country that helps poor countries instead of borrowing. We are trying to build shelters for workers so that they can save money and send it to their families. We have brought health card facility for the poor so that they can get free treatment,” he said.

"The opposition tried to blackmail the government to get the NRO on the FATF issue. When they failed, then the father and daughter took to the streets after remaining silent." Imran said the people of his party also panic when they see the meetings of the opposition parties.

“My ignorant friends also gave suggestions, but I said let the meetings be held because in a democracy everyone has the right to protest.”

Imran said no matter what they do, he will not give NRO. “Some people in the party should talk to the opposition, but I have already said that there is no point in talking because it is only the NRO they have been demanding.”

He termed the arrest of Capt (R) Safdar and IG’s kidnapping a comedy and said, "These people are being made heroes by making small cases". Talking about international conspiracies, Imran said, "Israeli and Indian lobbies work together in the United States. Today, they are working for the opposition. Proof of this is the propaganda of the Indian media, which has spread in Pakistan. Their media claimed that a civil war had started and that Imran Khan was being removed from the post of prime minister.”

Imran said the Indian media was making Nawaz Sharif a hero and was busy reciting Nawaz Sharif's poems to try doing evil to our forces. He said Israel knew that the Pakistan Army was a superpower so it was afraid of Pakistan and was trying to make it look like Russia on whose behalf 22 of our security personnel were martyred.

“Who is trying to martyr our personnel and cause Shia-Sunni riots in the country?” "Unfortunately people are in trouble and they don't even have patience. There are two ways to get a house out of debt. The first is to increase income and the second is to reduce expenses. We are running the government with loans. If you take a microphone, they will react. If the debtor fixes the house, the family will go through trouble.

He said the meetings between Gen Bajwa and opposition were government's mistake. Imran said price hike gave him sleepless nights. Imran Khan said, "Look at how difficult the first five years of the state of Madina had been. If the nation supports me, I will solve all the problems soon. My and the Army Chief's goal is the betterment of Pakistan. We both have the same goal, so for the first time, the civil-military relations are good".

He said Lahore's Ravi City and Karachi's Bundle Island project would be a game changer for Pakistan. “Bundle Island will generate Rs40 billion revenue. Pakistanis abroad will invest in Bundle Island because they trust me, but they do not trust the Sindh government.

Sindh province, he noted, would be the biggest beneficiary of Bundle Island and the Sindh government should be thanked for offering to work together. He said health cards were distributed to all citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and efforts were on to provide health cards to the people in Punjab. He said for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the government was building houses for the poor and the salaried class.