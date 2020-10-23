Business, academic community welcomes new Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD: The business and academic community of Pakistan has widely welcomed the appointment of the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

People in Pakistan believe that Mr. Nong, with strong credentials, will play a pivotal role in facilitating the CPEC project as it enters the second phase with a particular focus on agriculture, industrialization, and socio-economic development.

The President of Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, S.M. Naveed, welcoming the appointment of the new Ambassador said that “ we hope that the new Chinese Envoy would be focusing on the second phase of CPEC and will push forward the process of industrialization in Pakistan.

His background in trade and economy gives him an added advantage to promote CPEC projects and reinforce Pakistan-China Economic ties.”

Similar sentiments were expressed by Ali Zia Awan, owner of a logistical company called Shelozon. “the Gwadar Porthas a great potential to energize Pakistan’s logistical business and industry, “ he added.

Ambassador Nong Rong has been called Mr. Double Port as he has been credited with building two ports inEast Asia.

We hope that he will play a critical role in the completion of Gwadar Portas well as the projects allied with it.”

Adil Mahmood, President Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that “the business community was keenly looking forward to welcoming the new Ambassador toPakistanand there was a hope that he will build stronger and durable bridges between the business communities of both countries.”

The academic community ofPakistanis also quite hopeful that the new Chinese envoy will open a new chapter in the Pakistan-China ties.Lt.Col.

Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director of Center for Global Strategic Studies (CGSS), a think-tank based in Islamabad expressing best wishes for Ambassador Nong Rong to further deepen Pakistan-China All-weather Strategic Partnership maintained that, “we hope Mr. Nong will deepen Pakistan and China’s academic relations enabling both countries to become intimately aware of their common destiny and future.”

Nong Rong’s experience in the trade, economics, and investment will help steer close coordination and consultations between Pakistan and China to complete CPEC, a landmark project of President Xi’s BRI.

The new envoy has been closely associated with administering multi-cultural and multi-lingual administrative units. He served as the Vice Minister of the United Front Work Department of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Party Committee.

Mr. Nong Rong has also served as the deputy to the 13th National People’s Congress and member of the 11th Party Committee of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Mr. Nong is expected to reach Pakistan soon.