Five more corona patients die; 171 cases reported in 24 hours

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to the citizens to follow corona SOPs as the number of active cases has reached to 2,424 in the province. In a statement, he stated 171 new cases had been reported while five patients died during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 9,639 were tested in this period; 97,289, out of 102,107, have recovered, he added. He regretted the number of corona patients increased due to the negation of SOPs and death rate enhanced. It is imperative to observe SOPs at crowded places and everyone should exhibit a socially-responsible behaviour to overcome the spread of this virus, the CM concluded.