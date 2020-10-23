Army, govt on same page, says governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that even today the armed forces of Pakistan and the government are on the same page.

The government is not threatened by the opposition but by issues like inflation, said the governor while talking to the media here Thursday after addressing the 19th convocation of the University of Management and Technology (UMT).

UMT President Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Rector University Dr Muhammad Aslam and Director Abid HK Sherwani were also present on the occasion. At the convocation, 2,337 students were awarded degrees and medals, including 18 PhD scholars.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said Pakistan's future is secure, strong and prosperous. He said that if the opposition wanted to hold a meeting it would not make any difference to the government even if they do it with great enthusiasm. No matter how many meetings they hold, the government is stable and will remain and they could do no harm to the government, he added. Replying to the question on the issue of IG Sindh, Chaudhry Sarwar said Army Chief himself had called Bilawal Bhutto and assured him of transparent investigation into the matter and for the first time in history, the army chief has taken notice of an incident and whatever the facts are, they will come to light.

Addressing the convocation, the governor said that thank God! Pakistan's educational institutions are moving in the right direction and Pakistan's future is in safe hands. The dynamics of education have changed and in the present age of technology all battles will be fought with the educated mind and not with the sword. No compromise will be made on transparency and merit in universities, he added. The governor said the government believed in transparency and merit and had appointed vice-chancellors and people on other posts in all government universities on 100 percent merit.