PPP MPA meets CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Ghazanfar Ali Langha called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday and expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Usman Buzdar. He also apprised the chief minister of the problems relating to his constituency and the chief minister assured of solving the problems. “My doors are open to all and genuine problems of the assembly members will be immediately solved,” he said. The MPAs are my companions and they will be given full respect and honour, the CM assured. “I have full confidence in your leadership and policies, added Ghazanfar Langha.