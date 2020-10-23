World’s top-ranked T20 trio sign up for Australia’s Big Bash

SYDNEY: All three of the world’s top-ranked Twenty20 players have signed on for Australia’s Big Bash League with Afghan spin king Rashid Khan Thursday confirming his return to the Adelaide Strikers.

The 10th season of the eight-franchise tournament is set to start on December 3 and end with the final on February 6, with the Sydney Sixers defending their title.

Khan, the world’s number one T20 bowler, will be back for a Strikers side coached by Jason Gillespie.

“I’m so happy that I am able to play for the Strikers again in a big 10th season of the Big Bash, and I have loved this competition from the very beginning,” Khan said.

“The Strikers have been like a family to me since I joined them, and I am so thankful to the fans who have been supporting me and made me feel like Adelaide is my home.”

His return follows the signings this week of England’s top-ranked batsman Dawid Malan for the Hobart Hurricanes and Afghan allrounder Mohammad Nabi by the Melbourne Renegades.