Pakistan’s Participation in T20 WC: PCB seeks written confirmation from Indian govt

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached the Indian cricket board (BCCI) to obtain a written confirmation from the Indian government by January 2021 regarding issuance of the visas to Pakistan team for participation in the next year’s T20 World Cup to be held in India.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani Thursday in an exclusive talk with three Islamabad-based journalists said the International Cricket Council (ICC) has already been approached in this regard.

“The ICC has its tax issues with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and set January 2021 deadline to get the feedback. We also have moved the ICC to get written confirmation from Indian government by that time for participation in the T20 World Cup to be held in India later in 2021.”

A few years back Indian government had refused visas to Pakistan women for taking part in the ICC Women Championship. “What we need is a timely confirmation in this regard. Though the BCCI has promised to facilitate the PCB on all fronts in presence of all the ICC members, however we want a written confirmation to avoid any untoward situation. India has promised to furnish a written permission by January 2021 along with solution of the pending tax issues.”

To a question, Mani said the world of cricket is closely watching the BCCI hosting international event under Covid-19 clouds. “India is one of the few countries badly hit by Covid-19. England are scheduled to tour India in start of 2021. So their resolve to host international cricket amid the coronavirus would come under scrutiny once international teams start visiting India. Obviously no hosting of IPL this year at their own grounds is also a matter of concern.”

The PCB chairman added that South African security team is due to visit Pakistan probably during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches to check the arrangements. “Pakistan — one of the safest countries — would be hosting South Africa, England, Australia, and New Zealand next year. Pakistan is much safer than any other country in context of Covid-19 pandemic. We have already made it clear to all the cricket-playing nations that if they want to play against Pakistan, their teams will have to tour Pakistan. There will be no offshore home series from here on. I am thankful to the British High Commissioner in Pakistan for his assurance to England team. Indeed, he is a big fan of cricket and knows well that this country is safe to host international events.”

The PCB chairman claimed that some other countries were also interested to send their teams to Pakistan but time windows did not support us in this regard.

“Majority of foreign teams are committed till 2023. England’s tour to Pakistan in January will be a special arrangement. Pakistan also intends to host international events after 2023 and hopefully it would get its due share.”

Regarding PSL franchises pending issues and expected a new financial draft to solve their concerns, Mani said what he wanted was complete transparency and clarity on all fronts.

“We have finalised a new financial draft that will be consulted with the franchises within next ten days. Definitely, these franchises have some genuine concerns. After ten years what would be their future as the dollar’s rate is one of the biggest issues. The fresh draft hopefully would address their concerns.”