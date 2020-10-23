Ronaldo still positive for coronavirus: reports

MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo has again tested positive for coronavirus as Juventus prepare for next week’s Champions League clash against Barcelona, according to reports in Italy on Thursday.

Ronaldo is currently isolating at his home in Turin after testing positive for Covid-19 on October 13 while with the Portuguese national team for Nations League matches.

The 35-year-old again received a positive result after a test carried out on Wednesday, Sky Sport Italia and Gazzetta Dello Sport reported.